Greek restaurant coming to Gaithersburg this year
Opening is scheduled for late May
Photo by Dan Schere
Ela Mesa Taste of Greece, a full-service Greek restaurant, will open in a new mixed-use development off Md. 355 in Gaithersburg this year, its co-owner said.
The Montgomery County Board of License Commissioners is set to rule Thursday on whether to award a liquor license. The license application lists the restaurant at 109 Paramount Park Drive.
Co-owner Georgios Papaevangelou told Bethesda Beat on Tuesday afternoon that construction in the space is starting, and he hopes to open the restaurant in late May or early June.
Papaevangelou said Ela Mesa, which translates to “come on in,” will serve traditional Greek fare such as gyro sandwiches and moussaka — a layered casserole of eggplant, ground beef and bechamel sauce.
“We haven’t decided 100% about the dishes. It will be similar to what other Greek restaurants serve,” he said.
Papaevangelou added that Ela Mesa will have a full bar that can seat 10.
Papaevangelou, a native of Greece, said he has lived in Montgomery County for 15 years and works as a manager at the Greek restaurant Trapezaria Kuzina in Rockville. He also has experience in the hospitality industry, he said, having worked at a hotel in Greece.
“I always had it in my mind,” he said of opening his own restaurant.
