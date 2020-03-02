Gordon Biersch closes in Rockville Town Square
Restaurant had been there for 13 years
Gordon Biersch closed Sunday after 13 years in Rockville Town Square
Gordon Biersch in Rockville Town Square, a national restaurant and brewery chain, closed Sunday night, a spokesman at the restaurant confirmed Monday.
Michael Johnson, a restaurant employee, said in an interview that the restaurant closed Sunday after dinner service.
Gordon Biersch had been in Rockville Town Square for 13 years, he said.
Johnson did not elaborate on the reason for the closing, referring all questions to Gordon Biersch’s parent company Craftworks Holdings, which has offices in Tennessee and Colorado. Craftworks Holdings representatives could not immediately be reached for comment.
Gordon Biersch’s Rockville location was no longer listed on the company’s website Monday morning. The chain has a restaurant in McLean, Va.
News of Gordon Biersch’s closing was first reported by The Moco Show.
