 Gordon Biersch closes in Rockville Town Square
  • .2020
  • .Gordon Biersch closes in Rockville Town Square

Gordon Biersch closes in Rockville Town Square

Restaurant had been there for 13 years

By Dan Schere
| Published:
Gordon's resized

Gordon Biersch closed Sunday after 13 years in Rockville Town Square

Google Maps

Gordon Biersch in Rockville Town Square, a national restaurant and brewery chain, closed Sunday night, a spokesman at the restaurant confirmed Monday.

Michael Johnson, a restaurant employee, said in an interview that the restaurant closed Sunday after dinner service.

Gordon Biersch had been in Rockville Town Square for 13 years, he said.

Johnson did not elaborate on the reason for the closing, referring all questions to Gordon Biersch’s parent company Craftworks Holdings, which has offices in Tennessee and Colorado. Craftworks Holdings representatives could not immediately be reached for comment.

Gordon Biersch’s Rockville location was no longer listed on the company’s website Monday morning. The chain has a restaurant in McLean, Va.

News of Gordon Biersch’s closing was first reported by The Moco Show.

This story will be updated.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles

Goldman resized

Bethesda entrepreneur starting eco-friendly food business, nonprofit in former Honest Tea office

Goldman plans to open four or five more PLNT Burger restaurants this year
Week_Ahead

Week Ahead: Rockville holding budget public hearing

Plus: Gaithersburg to consider buying replacement police vehicles; County Council to get coronavirus update
morning-notes

Woman says man dressed in UPS delivery uniform held her and her daughter at gunpoint

Plus: Tiny nickel sulfide stones blamed for falling glass in Bethesda; Stuck cat scratches those trying to help

Magazine




Subscribe


Renew


Digital Editions

Leading Professionals »



Newsletters

Dining Guide








Bethesda Beat Trending






Get trusted local news straight to your inbox.

×
×

Get trusted local news straight to your inbox.

Subscribe to Bethesda Beat’s free daily newsletter

I'm already a subscriber I'm not interested