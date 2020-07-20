French restaurant Le Vieux Logis closes in Bethesda
Business was for sale last year
Le Vieux Logis has closed permanently in downtown Bethesda
File photo
The French restaurant Le Vieux Logis at 7925 Old Georgetown Road has closed permanently in Bethesda, the landlord said on Monday.
Thomas Conley of the commercial real estate firm Conley Management told Bethesda Beat on Monday afternoon that the restaurant closed.
Conley did not offer additional details, but said owner Christian Gautrois’ attorney contacted him last month to let him know he would be returning the key to the property.
Diana Dahan opened Le Vieux Logis in 1980 and sold it to Gautrois 2014.
Last year, Gautrois listed the business for sale at $150,000 on the real estate website BizBuySell, Bethesda Beat reported. Gautrois said at that time that he had not found a buyer, but hoped the restaurant would continue operating under new ownership.
Gautrois could not immediately be reached for comment Monday afternoon.
