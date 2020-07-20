 French restaurant Le Vieux Logis closes in Bethesda
  • .2020
  • .French restaurant Le Vieux Logis closes in Bethesda

French restaurant Le Vieux Logis closes in Bethesda

Business was for sale last year

By Dan Schere
| Published:

Le Vieux Logis has closed permanently in downtown Bethesda

File photo

The French restaurant Le Vieux Logis at 7925 Old Georgetown Road has closed permanently in Bethesda, the landlord said on Monday.

Thomas Conley of the commercial real estate firm Conley Management told Bethesda Beat on Monday afternoon that the restaurant closed.

Conley did not offer additional details, but said owner Christian Gautrois’ attorney contacted him last month to let him know he would be returning the key to the property.

Diana Dahan opened Le Vieux Logis in 1980 and sold it to Gautrois 2014.

Last year, Gautrois listed the business for sale at $150,000 on the real estate website BizBuySell, Bethesda Beat reported. Gautrois said at that time that he had not found a buyer, but hoped the restaurant would continue operating under new ownership.

Gautrois could not immediately be reached for comment Monday afternoon.

Dan Schere can be reached at Daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles


Women’s clothing store Indigo Octopus coming to Wildwood Shopping Center

It is scheduled to open by early fall

State has had greater daily case increase than Montgomery last 11 days

County remaining under 1% each day
Untitled-design-2019-06-10T150930.415

How does MCPS’ fall plan compare to other districts’?

MCPS gearing up for remote start, phased approach to later in-person instruction

Magazine

Subscribe

Renew

Digital Editions

Leading Professionals »

Newsletters

    Get top stories in your inbox
    Exclusive deals from area businesses
    Including a sneak peek of the next issue
    The latest, local job openings straight to your inbox

Dining Guide

Bethesda Beat Trending