French bistro coming to downtown Bethesda
It will occupy the former Fuse Taco space
Paris in Town will open at 4903 Cordell Ave. in the next couple of months. The restaurant replaces Fuse Taco, which closed last July.
Photo by Dan Schere
Paris in Town, a French bistro from Florida serving crepes, sandwiches, salads and other delicacies, will expand soon into downtown Bethesda.
The café will be at 4903 Cordell Ave. in the space below Tommy Joe’s, where Fuse Taco was, contractor Marvin Romero, the CEO of Marvin General Contracting LLC, confirmed in an interview Monday morning.
Romero said the contractors recently began repainting the space and he expects the restaurant will be open in the next two months. The Paris in Town restaurant in North Palm Beach, Fla., serves breakfast, lunch and dinner and is open every day.
The breakfast menu includes a variety of sweet crepes, quiches and croissants priced between $5 and $12. The lunch and dinner menus feature baguettes and other gourmet-style sandwiches, along with savory crepes, with most items priced between $10 and $15. Wine and beer are also sold.
The Florida restaurant also lists catering as an option.
Paris in Town is owned by Beni and Diane Himmich, who took over their Florida restaurant in 2007, according to a 2011 article in The Palm Beach Post. The Himmichs met in 1996 in Paris, when Diane was a student at the Sorbonne and Beni was director of the Hollywood Canteen, according to the article. They married five years later, living in Los Angeles and later South Florida.
Diane Himmich could not be reached for comment Monday morning. Beni Himmich told Bethesda Beat outside his restaurant on Friday that he had signed a 20-year-lease for the space.
Paris in Town will be the fourth restaurant to occupy the Bethesda space since 2017. Following the closure of Smashburger in January 2017, Bold Bite took over the space in May of that year, only to close in August 2018. Fuse Taco opened in March 2019, but closed in July.
