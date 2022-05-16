French bakery Boulangerie Christophe opens in Potomac

Photos by Dan Schere

The French bakery Boulangerie Christophe opened Monday in Potomac’s Cabin John Village shopping center, expanding from its original location in Washington, D.C.

Bakery-goers entering the establishment are greeted with a large display case of cakes, macrons, eclairs, croissants, breads and other pastries. Also featured in the display case are cold baguette sandwiches.

Boulangerie Christophe serves various types of crepes with fillings such as sugar, Nutella and strawberry, along with waffles with the same toppings. It also serves omelets, brioche French toast and a breakfast sandwich with a choice of ham, salmon or avocado.

Hot items are priced between $12 and $20, while pastries are typically less than $10 each.

The bakery is open daily from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

