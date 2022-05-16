French bakery Boulangerie Christophe opens in Potomac

The French bakery Boulangerie Christophe opened Monday in Potomac’s Cabin John Village shopping center, expanding from its original location in Washington, D.C.
Bakery-goers entering the establishment are greeted with a large display case of cakes, macrons, eclairs, croissants, breads and other pastries. Also featured in the display case are cold baguette sandwiches.
Hot items are priced between $12 and $20, while pastries are typically less than $10 each.
The bakery is open daily from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
