Firefighters respond to report of fire at Summer House Santa Monica restaurant in Pike & Rose

This story was updated at 7:45 p.m. June 12.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service crews responded Sunday afternoon to a report of a fire in the kitchen of the Summer House Santa Monica restaurant in the Pike & Rose development in North Bethesda, according to a fire and rescue service spokesman.

Spokesman Pete Piringer tweeted the report of the fire at about 5:30 p.m. in the restaurant at 11825 Grand Park Avenue off Old Georgetown Road. The restaurant is located on the first floor of the PerSei apartment building and firefighters were checking whether the fire had extended into the upper floors of the building, Piringer wrote.

At about 7:40 p.m., Piringer tweeted that the fire that started in the stove had been extinguished and the restaurant was closed for the evening. There were no injuries. Damage was estimated at about $25,000, he said.