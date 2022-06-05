Fast-casual Mexicue to open Tuesday in downtown Bethesda

Mexicue at 4733 Elm St. in downtown Bethesda By Brendan Daly

Mexicue, a fast-casual Mexican eatery, will open Tuesday at 4733 Elm St. in downtown Bethesda, according to the restaurant chain’s website and social media.

“Coming in hot on Tuesday: the newest MEXiCUE location, in Bethesda,” the restaurant posted June 3 on Instagram. “We know you’ve been waiting patiently, and we can’t wait to open our doors and serve you all the tacos and margs you can handle…!

Employees at the chain’s location on 14th Street in Washington, D.C., confirmed Saturday that the Bethesda restaurant would open in the coming week, but could not confirm the Tuesday opening.

The restaurant chain, based in New York City, takes over the space formerly housing Gusto Farm to Street. The MoCo Show first reported the news of the Tuesday opening.

Mexicue founder Thomas Kelly started the business more than a decade ago as a food truck selling items such as barbecue beets and smoked short rib tacos, according to the chain’s website. Mexicue has since become a brick-and-mortar chain with several locations, including three in New York City.

Mexicue’s menu includes a variety of tacos and burritos. The tacos are priced from $7.50 to $11.75 and feature different types of chicken, fish, seafood, barbecue and vegetable mash-ups. Burritos are priced from $10.75 to $12.75 and include the “jamburrito” (chicken, chorizo, beans, cheese), smokey chicken and roasted vegetable varieties, among others.

Mexicue offers beer and wine and features a cocktail menu with prices starting at $14. There is also a brunch menu for weekends that features alcoholic beverages for $7.50 and entrees such as cornbread French toast, huevos rancheros and a breakfast burrito.

According to the chain’s website, the Bethesda location will be open from noon to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. Brunch will be available 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.