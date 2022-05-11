Ela Mesa Taste of Greece now open in Gaithersburg

Photos by Dan Schere

Ela Mesa Taste of Greece, a full-service restaurant that serves lunch and dinner, opened earlier this month at 109 Paramount Park Drive in Gaithersburg.

Ela Mesa, which translates to “come in,” serves Greek dishes such as pastitsio (Greek Lasagna), moussaka (layers of eggplant, potato and zucchini), Thalassina (seafood pasta) and lamb shank on its dinner menu. The dinner menu also includes lamb chops, chicken kabobs, salmon and sea bass.

Most dinner entrees range from $25 for pasta dishes to $38 for beef and sea food entrees.

Ela Mesa’s lunch menu features smaller items such as the beef and lamb gyro pita, chicken gyro pita, haddock roll and vegetarian pita. There are also soups and salads on the lunch menu. Most lunch items are $12 to $16. The lunch menu also features gyro platters such as the gyro special and chicken skewer platters for $18 each.

Ela Mesa is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Eventually, Sunday and Monday service will be added, according to a manager.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com