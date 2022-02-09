Edith’s Pizza holding soft opening in Bethesda on Wednesday

Photo from Getty Images

Edith’s Pizza is set to hold a soft opening in Bethesda on Wednesday, two doors down from the bakery Breads Unlimited in the Bradley Shopping Center on Arlington Road. Both establishments are under the same ownership.

According to Breads Unlimited’s website, the restaurant is opening with free pizza giveaways from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

An employee at the bakery confirmed the information on Tuesday and said it’s a soft opening, with a grand opening to follow soon.

Owner Jose Molina told Bethesda Beat last summer that Edith’s will serve regular size, personal and “sheet pan” pizzas.

Customers can choose their toppings and crust type from among six varieties, he said at the time. The dough and sauce will be made in house.

Molina could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday afternoon.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com