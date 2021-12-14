Dog Haus opens in downtown Silver Spring

File image

Dog Haus, a fast-casual restaurant and bar specializing in fancy hot dogs, has opened its third Montgomery County location at 933 Ellsworth Drive in downtown Silver Spring.

Dog Haus’ hog dog menu includes a corn dog, “Sooo Cali” (avocado, tomato, crispy onions, basil aioli), “Chili Idol” (chili, cheese sauce, onions) and “Old Town” (smoked bacon, caramelized onions, chipotle aioli, jalapenos, cotija cheese) among others. Dog Haus also serves bratwurst, hamburgers and chicken sandwiches. The restaurant serves a variety of local craft beers, according to the menu.

A restaurant employee told Bethesda Beat on Thursday that Dog Haus had its soft opening two days ago and so far business has been busier than expected. A grand opening is planned for Wednesday.

Dog Haus’ Silver Spring location is open Sunday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m.

The Silver Spring restaurant joins locations in downtown Bethesda and Gaithersburg’s Kentlands retail development.

Source of the Spring previously reported on Dog Haus’ opening in Silver Spring.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com