Developers for Silver Spring food hall announce two vendors

The developers behind a new Silver Spring food hall scheduled to open this year have announced their first two vendors there.

Commas, a food hall in downtown Silver Spring’s Ellsworth Place, is scheduled to open this year.

The first two vendors will be DMV Empanadas and Trini Vybez, which serves Trinidadian food, according to a press release on Thursday from Cana Development and GBT Realty Corporation.

DMV Empanadas was started by Marco and Nacho Almaraz, who are brothers from Bolivia, according to a press release. The business is based in Gaithersburg and serves empanadas filled with rice and spicy pork, chicken, shrimp and beef.

Trini Vybez was started by Natalia Kalloo as a food truck two years ago and initially served people at farmers markets and events, according to the press release. The menu includes curries and roti (wraps), among other items. There are vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options.

Cana and GBT announced in October that Commas would open in a 13,000-square-foot space in Ellsworth Place. The developers said in the press release on Thursday that it is under construction, but did not give an exact opening date.

It will eventually feature 12 vendors “representing a range of international cuisines” from local businesses, the developers said.

