D.C.-based breakfast eatery Butter Me Up coming to Westfield Montgomery mall

Butter Me Up, a Washington, D.C.-based fast-casual eatery specializing in breakfast sandwiches, plans to open a location in Bethesda’s Westfield Montgomery mall.

Butter Me Up serves breakfast sandwiches such as a biscuit with fried chicken, bacon and pimento cheese, The “Easy Like Sunday” (turkey sausage, scrambled eggs, cheese, honey mustard on a buttered roll), “Sunglasses & Advil” (biscuit with pepper jelly and cream cheese) and “Staycation” (scrambled eggs, cheese, caramelized onions, avocado, sriracha mayo on a buttered roll). Most menu items are between $8 and $12. The sandwich breads include biscuits, butter rolls, English muffins and pancakes.

Butter Me Up started as a side operation of the smoked sausage restaurant Halfsmoke at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, operating initially as a “ghost kitchen,” or pickup and delivery only operation, Eater DC reported. It later became a brick-and-mortar operation.

A staff member at the D.C. location confirmed to Bethesda Beat on Monday that the Montgomery mall location was planned, but did not have additional details.

Halfsmoke is also planning to open a restaurant in Rockville Town Square, but the timing for the opening remains uncertain.

Andre McCain, the founder of Halfsmoke, could not be reached for comment on Monday.

Robert Dyer previously reported the impending arrival of Butter Me Up to Bethesda, noting that signage is up in the mall.

