D.C. bagel shop will set up in Bethesda on a trolley
It will be parked near Suburban Hospital
Call Your Mother, a D.C. bagelry and deli, is coming to Bethesda in the form of a trolley parked near Suburban Hospital on Old Georgetown Road.
Photo courtesy of Call Your Mother
The Washington, D.C., bagel shop and deli Call Your Mother is coming to Bethesda in a spot near Suburban Hospital.
Nikki Rappaport, the director of brand, marketing and growth for Call Your Mother, wrote in an email to Bethesda Beat on Thursday that she expects the trolley to start serving in Bethesda in the next couple of weeks after the business gets its final permits.
“We’ll be parked in this spot for the foreseeable future, but at some point might be available for events and possibly moving to another location. We’ll be serving bulk bagels and bagel sandwiches, just like our other locations,” she wrote.
Call Your Mother listed 8804 Old Georgetown Road as a future location on its website on Thursday, with a picture of the trolley. It is listed as coming soon.
Call Your Mother currently has brick-and-mortar locations in D.C.’s Capitol Hill and Park View neighborhoods.
Call Your Mother also serves several area farmers markets, including one in Silver Spring, according to its website.
The deli sells bagels and cream cheese individually and by the baker’s dozen, or 13. It also sells sandwiches such as pastrami on challah.
Washington City Paper first reported the news about Call Your Mother’s trolley coming to Bethesda.
Dan Schere can be reached at Daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com