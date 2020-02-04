 Cubano’s to open in Bethesda Tuesday night
Restaurant announced last March that it would replace Louisiana Kitchen

By Dan Schere
| Published:
The Cuban restaurant Cubano's will open in Bethedsa Tuesday night

The Cuban restaurant Cubano’s will open in downtown Bethesda on Tuesday night.

Cubano’s, which also has a restaurant in Silver Spring, announced in March 2019 that it would replace Louisiana Kitchen & Bayou Bar at 4907 Cordell Ave. At the time, a restaurant spokesperson said they expected to open in Bethesda within one or two months

Luis Tenorio, a restaurant spokesman, said Tuesday afternoon that the restaurant planned to open at 5 p.m. for dinner service.

A sign on the door of the restaurant Monday morning read “Hold it there. We are opening soon.”

Cubano’s serves Cuban cuisine including Cuban sandwiches, empanadas with beef and chicken filling, and Mi Tierra, a sampling of various steak and poultry dishes served with sweet plantains.

Louisiana Kitchen closed after owners Carlos Arana and Jose Blanco said they were ready to move on.

Dan Schere can be reached at Daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

