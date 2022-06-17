Crown Fried Chicken now open near downtown Silver Spring

Crown Fried Chicken has opened in Silver Spring. Photo by Julie Rasicot

Crown Fried Chicken has opened at 1909 Seminary Road in Silver Spring. The restaurant’s first day of business was Thursday, an employee at the restaurant told Bethesda Beat.

According to a menu on Doordash, Crown Fried Chicken serves combinations of chicken and sides, boneless wings, a spicy chicken sandwich and platters of fried fish. There are also breakfast items on the menu such as chicken and waffles, and a French Toast platter.

Most items on the menu are priced between $10 and $15. Some items are more expensive, such as the family size 21-piece chicken combo with four sides, which goes for $42.

Crown Fried Chicken serves both dine-in and takeout.

Located at the corner of Georgia Avenue and Seminary Road, Crown Fried Chicken is open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Crown Fried Chicken is in the space formerly occupied by Krazy Steve’s, which closed in early 2021.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com