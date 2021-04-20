Colada Shop opening in Potomac on Friday

Colada Shop is opening in Potomac's Cabin John Village on Friday. Photo by Rey Lopez

The Cuban restaurant Colada Shop is opening in Potomac’s Cabin John Village shopping area at 7993 Tuckerman Lane on Friday.

Colada Shop specializes in Cuban sandwiches, empanadas and other classic delicacies.

Additionally, the Potomac menu will feature Plantain Latkes — fried green plantain pancakes served with mojito-cured salmon, according to a press release.

The menu also features Platanachos, which are made with plantain chips, black bean dip, cotija cheese and a choice of pork, chicken or roasted cauliflower and mushroom.







All food items will cost $3.50 to $14.50, the press release stated. Colada Shop will serve rum-based and original cocktails for $10 to $13.50.

Colada Shop announced last month that it was coming to Potomac, four years after the local chain opened its first location in Washington, D.C., on 14th Street.

Friday’s opening will feature a celebration from 5 to 8 p.m. with live music that includes jazz, salsa, merengue, bachata and Latin rock, according to the press release.

Under Montgomery County’s current health order, live performances “incidental” to serving food and drink are allowed, although dancing is prohibited and people must maintain social distancing.

The Potomac location is Colada Shop’s largest, with a maximum capacity of 80 inside and 50 on the patio, the press release stated. Under Montgomery County’s current COVID-19 order, restaurants may serve at up to 50% capacity inside.

