Cesco Osteria closing in Bethesda after almost 25 years

Cesco Osteria, an Italian restaurant in Bethesda nearly 25 years, is closing at the end of the month due to the retirement of its founder, chef Francesco Ricchi.

An email from the restaurants states that Ricchi is retiring after 30 years in the greater Washington area.

Ricchi came to the area from Florence, Italy, in 1988 and opened the Bethesda restaurant, initially known as Cesco Trattoria, on Cordell Avenue in 1997.

The restaurant moved to Woodmont Avenue in 2011, in a space formerly occupied by McCormick & Schmick’s. It was then rechristened Cesco Osteria.

In May 2017, Cesco Osteria celebrated its 20th anniversary.

Ricchi has won numerous accolades from area restaurant associations and media outlets, including Chef of the Year by the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington, according to the email.

