 Ceremony Coffee opening today in downtown Bethesda
It is the chain’s first Montgomery County location

By Dan Schere
| Published:
Ceremony Coffee Roasters plans to open today in the Bethesda Crescent building

Photo by Dan Schere

Ceremony Coffee Roasters plans to open in the Bethesda Crescent building today, a spokeswoman for the company said.

The Annapolis-based coffee company’s first Montgomery County store is tucked inside the first floor of the building at 7475 Wisconsin Ave., near the Bethesda Metro station.

Sheila Laderberg Tarasiuk, a company spokeswoman, wrote in a text message on Sunday that the Bethesda café passed all of the necessary health and safety inspections, and would have a soft opening today.

At 9:30 a.m., there was a sign on the door stating that the store would open later in the day.

Ceremony serves specialty coffees, espressos and teas. The cafes also serve breakfast foods, salads and toasts. Most drinks are between $3 and $5, and the food items are $10 or less.

The Bethesda café is Ceremony’s first Montgomery County location, according to its website. The company has establishments in Annapolis, Baltimore and Washington, D.C.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

