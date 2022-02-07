California-based seafood restaurant coming to Pike & Rose in North Bethesda

Photo courtesy of Hello Betty

Hello Betty, a seafood restaurant that started in California, said Monday that it is coming to North Bethesda’s Pike & Rose development this spring.

Hello Betty serves conservas, or Spanish tinned seafood, as well as various types of small plates and entrees cooked in an open flame oven, according to a press release. Items include fire-roasted blue crabs, fish and chips, and peel-and-eat shrimp.

Chef Derek Simcik, the director of culinary operations for parent company Sage Restaurant Concepts, plans to offer a regionally inspired menu, according to the press release. The majority of items will be “sustainably sourced and influenced by the bounty of the Chesapeake Bay.”

The restaurant will also offer local beers and various cocktails, such as margaritas and sangrias.

Hello Betty opened its first location in Oceanside, Calif., in 2014, according to the press release.

The North Bethesda location, at 940 Rose Ave., will be 3,000 square feet and include a private dining room, a patio and a bar made out of a boat. The bar portion is expected to open in the summer, according to the press release.

Dan Schere can be reached daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com