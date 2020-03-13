Café Deluxe in Bethesda going out of business
Friday will be last day restaurant is open
Cafe Deluxe in Bethesda Row is closing Friday
Photo by Dan Schere
Café Deluxe, a fixture on Bethesda Row for 20-plus years, is closing.
A Café Deluxe employee told Bethesda Beat Friday morning that the restaurant will shut its doors for good at 10 p.m. tonight.
Café Deluxe is part of the restaurant group Chef Geoff’s Deluxe Hospitality, which also operates Lia’s in Chevy Chase and the D.C. restaurants Tortilla Coast and Chef Geoff’s.
Café Deluxe locations in Gaithersburg and Cathedral Heights in the District closed in 2015 and 2019, respectively.
Representatives from the restaurant group could not immediately be reached for comment.
News of Café Deluxe’s closing was first reported by The Moco Show.
