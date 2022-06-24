Burtons Grill & Bar opening Monday in Gaithersburg’s Kentlands neighborhood

Photo courtesy of Burton's

Burtons Grill & Bar, which specializes in seafood, steaks and vegetable-based entrees, is opening Monday in Gaithersburg’s Kentlands development.

Burtons will be at 109 Commerce Square Place, according to a press release. The restaurant will be 5,000 square feet and be able to seat 196 customers at one time, according to a press release. The layout of the space will include a main dining room, bar and outdoor patio.

Burtons, a national chain with locations throughout the East Coast, serves entrees that include crab-crusted haddock, General Tso cauliflower and firecracker (fried) shrimp, crabcakes and premium steaks such as filet mignon and New York strip. The Gaithersburg location will be the chain’s first in Montgomery County.

Burtons will be open Sunday and Monday from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., according to the press release.

Burtons joins other recent eatery openings in the Kentlands, which have also included Lapu Lapu and Java Nation.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com