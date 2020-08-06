Buena Vida restaurant in Silver Spring closing
Space will be taken over by an adjacent fast casual Mexican eatery
Buena Vida at 8407 Ramsey Ave. in Silver Spring is being taken over by Tacos, Tortas & Tequila, or TTT, which currently occupies the first floor of the building and is a fast-casual concept.
Photo by Joe Zimmermann
Buena Vida restaurant in downtown Silver Spring is closing, a victim of changing consumer tastes and behaviors as a result of the pandemic. The full-service restaurant space is being taken over by Tacos, Tortas & Tequila, or TTT, a fast-casual eatery that currently shares the building with Buena Vida.
Restaurateur Ivan Iricanin, the CEO of Street Guys Hospitality in Washington, D.C., opened the two Silver Spring restaurants in the spring of 2018.
Heather Freeman, a spokeswoman for Street Guys Hospitality, told Bethesda Beat that the transition of Buena Vida is taking place now.
“It is transformed now to TTT. We’re rebranding the menus, the website, everything,” she said.
Freeman said that Iricanin decided to rebrand Buena Vida into TTT due to changing demand from customers, who say they want more fast-casual options, Freeman said.
Freeman said the Buena Vida in Arlington, Va. is also being rebranded as TTT for the same reason.
Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com