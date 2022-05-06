Breakfast food eatery Butter Me Up now open in Bethesda’s Westfield Montgomery mall

Butter Me Up opened Thursday in Bethesda's Westfield Montgomery mall. The breakfast eatery is in the location formerly occupied by Aroma Espresso Bar. Photos by Dan Schere

Butter Me Up, an all-day breakfast concept that started in Washington, D.C., held a soft opening Thursday in Bethesda’s Westfield Montgomery mall.

Butter Me Up started as a virtual restaurant, also known as a ghost kitchen, in D.C. during the COVID-19 pandemic, and announced last year that it would be opening a brick-and-mortar location in the mall. The restaurant is in the space formerly occupied by the Aroma Espresso Bar.

The restaurant serves breakfast sandwiches that include the “Easy Like Sunday” (turkey sausage, scrambled eggs and Havarti cheese), The “Bestie” (Bacon, eggs and cheddar) and “Feels Like Home” (Fried chicken, eggs, cheddar, pickles, caramelized onions and sriracha mayo). The sandwiches are $12 each, and are served on toasted butter brioche rolls.

Butter Me Up also offers various types of toast, including “So In Love” (avocado, soft boiled egg and hot sauce), “First Kiss” (poached peach, arugula, ricotta and spicy honey) and “Slept In” (tomato, basil and goat cheese). Toasts are $14 each.

Juices and smoothies, as well as some alcoholic beverages, also are available.

Butter Me Up is open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Butter Me Up is part of the same hospitality company that operates the D.C. sausage restaurant HalfSmoke. HalfSmoke is planning to open a full-service restaurant in Rockville Town Square and a stand in the food court of Westfield Montgomery mall this year.

