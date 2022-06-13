Bethesda resident and celebrity chef José Andrés opening restaurant in D.C.’s Old Post Office Pavilion

Bethesda resident and celebrity chef Jose Andres. Photo from Getty Images

Bethesda resident and celebrity chef Jose Andres announced Monday that he plans to open a restaurant in the Old Post Office building in Washington, D.C.

Andres, whose restaurants include Spanish Diner in downtown Bethesda, will open The Bazaar by José Andrés in the building, he announced on Twitter and in a press release Monday. The Bazaar has other locations in Los Angeles, Miami and Chicago, with another planned for New York City.

Andrés said in the press release that he has wanted to open a restaurant in the Old Post Office building for 30 years.

“Nearly three decades later, I am building that dream into a reality, and couldn’t be more excited to bring my beloved Bazaar restaurant right here to DC in this beautiful historic location,” he said in the press release. “We cannot wait to welcome people from all over DC – and the world – to this amazing space.”

Prior to the launch of Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, Andrés had planned to open a restaurant in the building, which was soon to become the Trump International Hotel. However Andrés, a Spanish immigrant, decided not to open a restaurant there after Trump attacked Mexican immigrants, calling them “rapists” and accusing them of bringing drugs and crime to the country at his June 16, 2015, campaign launch event, Washingtonian reported.

In March, Trump’s hotel was sold to a Miami investment fund and the hotel has since rebranded as the Waldorf Astoria.

It was not immediately clear whether the dropping of the Trump name from the hotel was the reason for the timing of the restaurant announcement.

A spokesperson for ThinkFoodGroup, Andrés’ company, said Andrés was not available for comment Monday.

Andrés did not announce a specific opening timeline for the restaurant.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com