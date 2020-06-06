Bethesda to close streets each day to set up tables for restaurant seating
‘Streetery’ layout will start Wednesday
Downtown Bethesda streets soon will be closed off to traffic each day to help restaurants expand their seating.
Bethesda Urban Partnership worked with Montgomery County to create the arrangement, which is being called “Bethesda Streetery.”
Under Montgomery County’s phase 1 reopening from coronavirus restrictions, which began Monday, restaurants are allowed to offer outdoor sit-down service. Since March, under an executive order by Gov. Larry Hogan, restaurants only were permitted to serve through takeout and delivery.
Bethesda Beat is compiling a list of restaurants that have begun serving customers in person at outdoor tables.
The Streetery closure in Bethesda gives restaurants extra space to use beyond the patios or other outdoor spaces on their own property.
The closures, announced on Friday, will start on Wednesday.
Every day, the Streetery will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. During those times, the following roads will be closed:
- Norfolk Avenue, between St. Elmo and Cordell avenues
- Norfolk Avenue, between Cordell and Del Ray avenues
- Woodmont Avenue, between Elm Street and Bethesda Avenue
Cordell Avenue, between the parking garage near Old Georgetown Road and Triangle Towers, will be closed from 4 to 10 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday
The Bethesda Streetery will have open seating. Customers may use the tables and chairs after picking up food at a local restaurant.
Tables will be spaced six feet apart to comply with guidelines for social distancing. No more than four people may use one table. Tables will be cleaned after each use.