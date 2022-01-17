Bethesda Bagels to open this week in Rockville’s Fallsgrove Village Center

Photo courtesy of Cotton Walsh

Bethesda Bagels is planning to open its newest Montgomery County location on Friday in Rockville’s Fallsgrove Village Center.

Cotton Walsh, the company’s Bethesda area manager and social media director, shared the news in an email on Monday.

Bethesda Bagels has locations in Bethesda Row and the Wildwood Shopping Center. There are also two locations in D.C. and one in Rosslyn, Va.

The local chain offers more than 20 types of bagels and more than 10 types of cream cheese, according to its website. Its menu also includes breakfast sandwiches, deli sandwiches, pizza bagels and soups.

The Rockville location will be open every day from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to Walsh.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com