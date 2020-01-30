Bethesda Bagels reopens in Bethesda Row
Store was closed for a week following fire in ductwork
Bethesda Bagels' Bethesda Row location reopened Wednesday following a fire on Jan. 21 that closed the store for a week
File photo
Bethesda Bagels in Bethesda Row reopened Wednesday following a weeklong closure that happened because of a fire last week.
The bagels shop closed on Jan. 21 after a fire started in the ductwork above the kitchen.
Cotton Walsh, the store’s general manager, told Bethesda Beat Thursday morning that the bagel shop reopened Wednesday at its normal time of 6:30 a.m.
Walsh said that in the week the store was closed, the ductwork was repaired and the store was cleaned up from the fire. On Monday and Tuesday, the store passed its health and fire inspections from Montgomery County officials.
Walsh said he wasn’t sure what the cost of the repairs was. He said the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Robert Dyer first reported that Bethesda Bagels had reopened.
