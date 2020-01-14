Avenue Café expected to open next month in Bethesda
It will stay open until around midnight, owner says
Avenue Cafe, a fast-casual restaurant, is scheduled to open next month and will serve crepes, sandwiches and platters, among other foods.
Photo by Dan Schere
Avenue Café, a fast-casual restaurant serving sandwiches, meat platters, salads and crepes, is set to open in downtown Bethesda next month, its owner said.
Avenue Café will be at 4924 Del Ray Ave., in the building that formerly housed Wiggle Room consignment shop, which closed in May 2018.
Owner Ahmed Kamel told Bethesda Beat Tuesday afternoon that the café will serve both sweet and savory crepes, cheesesteaks, chicken sandwiches and entrees such as grilled beef and grilled chicken served over a bed of rice.
He said sandwiches will be around $8 and larger platters will be closer to $12.
Kamel, a North Bethesda resident, owns two hookah lounges in Montgomery County, including Avenue Hookah Lounge, which opened a couple of weeks ago next door to where the restaurant will be. Avenue Café will operate separately from the hookah lounge, he said.
“This is the first business with food that I’ve run by myself,” Kamel said.
He said the restaurant will seat about 18, and customers can order takeout and delivery. It will stay open late, he said, to cater to people who have gone out to bars.
“We’ll be open until a little after midnight,” he said.
Blogger Robert Dyer first mentioned Avenue Café last month.
