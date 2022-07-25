Aventino, AP Pizza Shop now scheduled to open early next year in Bethesda

Photo from Getty Images

Italian restaurants Aventino and AP Pizza Shop, which were expected to open this summer in downtown Bethesda, will not open until early next year, the owners have confirmed.

Area Chief Mike Friedman, along with Colin McDonough, Gareth Croke and Mike O’Malley — the team in charge of Washington, D.C., restaurants All-Purpose Pizzeria, The Red Hen and Boundary Stone Public House — announced last year that they planned to open Aventino and AP Pizza Shop at 4747 Bethesda Ave. The owners initially announced a mid-2022 opening.

However, spokeswoman Molly Hippolitus confirmed Friday the openings had been delayed to “early winter 2023.” She did not have a firm opening date yet.

“Unfortunately, these delays happen, especially with the added complication of the ongoing pandemic,” she wrote.

Aventino will feature Roman cuisine, while AP Pizza will feature Italian coffee and pastries in the morning, paninis and salads for lunch and pizza for dinner.

