.Attman’s general manager targeting mid-August for opening in Park Potomac

The general manager of Attman’s Deli said Monday that he hopes to reopen in mid-August in the Park Potomac shopping area, after closing three months ago in Cabin John.
General Manger Sam Lerner confirmed to Bethesda Beat on Monday afternoon that the deli will move into the space at 12505 Park Potomac Ave. The space was formerly occupied by Zoës Kitchen until the restaurant closed in January.
News of Attman’s new location was reported by The Moco Show over the weekend.
Attman’s started as a Baltimore institution in 1915, and opened its Cabin John location in 2013. In March, the Potomac deli was forced to close to make way for a county-owned liquor store.
Lerner said Attman’s secured the new Park Potomac space on Friday. The new location is less than two miles from the old one.
“I can’t imagine losing much business. We had other options, but I think that was the best location that we could’ve picked,” Lerner said.
The new space has capacity for about 80 people inside and 30 outside under normal circumstances. Restaurants can currently seat 50% of their indoor capacity under phase 2 of Montgomery County’s reopening plan.
Lerner said he anticipates that his clientele will come back quickly, but it will take longer before sit-down service returns to pre-pandemic levels.
“I don’t see the restaurant coming back too quickly. But we do a lot of takeout. We’ve got the deli counter. I think that business is gonna be pretty strong,” he said.
Nearby the new Attman’s is Brooklyn’s Deli, which has similar offerings, such as corned beef, pastrami and brisket. Lerner said he isn’t worried about the competition and wishes Brooklyn’s owner Guy Brandt well.
“I never worry about competition anywhere. I only worry about doing the best job I can do,” Lerner said. “I’m very good friends with Guy, and I’m not going there to try to put him out of business. I think there’s plenty of business for both of us.”
