Area restaurateur expanding budding creole restaurant empire to Gaithersburg

Photo from Getty Images

Local restaurateur Jeffeary Miskiri is expanding his collection of creole restaurants in the greater Washington, D.C., region to Gaithersburg’s rio development.

Miskiri told Bethesda Beat on Friday that Miss Toya’s Southern Kitchen is set to open within roughly four months at 229 Boardwalk Place. The space formerly housed BGR: Burgers Grilled Right until its closure earlier this summer.

Miskiri operates multiple creole and Cajun restaurants throughout the region, and he plans to open several soon in Maryland and the district under the Miss Toya’s brand – named for his wife Toya Miskiri. Those restaurants include Miss Toya’s Creole House in the former home of Eggspectation at 923 Ellsworth Drive in Silver Spring – a full-service restaurant that will be able to seat around 150.

The Silver Spring Miss Toya’s will serve items such as seafood gumbo, Rockefeller oysters, beignets, catfish and grits, and fried green tomatoes, according to Miskiri. On Friday he said a final inspection by county officials is planned for next week, but he hesitated to provide an opening timeline.

The Gaithersburg location will differ from the Silver Spring eatery in that it will be a “quick service model”-style restaurant in which customers order at a counter, but then dine in the restaurant, Miskiri said. Some of the menu items will be similar to those at planned Silver Spring Miss Toya’s location Miskiri said. But there will be differences.

“Some of the dishes I don’t want to specify, seeing that it’s not gonna open for the next three or four months. Definitely, we’re gonna focus on the Southern fried chicken sandwich and there’ll be a combination [of items] from all the restaurants,” he said.

Jeffeary Miskiri, who grew up in Takoma Park and graduated from Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring, has been cooking since he was 8, according to his bio. His uncle is Jason Miskiri, a Blair graduate and former basketball player who also owns multiple restaurants in the area. However, Jason and Jeffeary operate their businesses independent of each other.

Jeffeary Miskiri said Friday he and the employees at his hospitality company have worked hard to expand their repertoire of restaurants over the years.

“We’re learning. We’re young. We’re fairly new, and we respect those who’ve been doing it before,” he said.

The Washington Business Journal previously reported on Miskiri’s expansion plans this month.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com