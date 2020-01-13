Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza to open in Bethesda Jan. 29
Restaurant plans to work with local organization for charity nights
Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza will open at 7776 Norfolk Ave. on Jan. 29.
Photo by Dan Schere
Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza will open in downtown Bethesda’s Woodmont Triangle later this month, a company spokesperson told Bethesda Beat Monday afternoon.
The Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based chain will open on Jan. 29 on 7776 Norfolk Ave. in the former Community diner space, Krystina Nataloni, the company’s marketing director, said in an interview.
Anthony’s announced last May that it would open its first Maryland location in Bethesda. The pizza chain serves pizzas that range in price from $12 to $20 depending on the size and toppings. The restaurant also serves wings and other Italian dishes.
Nataloni said the Bethesda restaurant will feature largely the same menu as other locations.
The Bethesda restaurant, she said, will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. There will be a full-service bar that will offer happy hour from 5 to 7 p.m. on weeknights.
Nataloni said the restaurant plans to partner with the Bethesda organization Michael Mosier Defeat DIPG Foundation for charity nights. The organization works to find a cure for a type of brain tumor that affects children.
Community closed in October 2017 after 11 months in business. The owner, Marc Bucher, then rebranded the restaurant as a burger eatery called One Scotch, One Burger, One Beer. The burger restaurant closed after two months.
Dan Schere can be reached at Daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com