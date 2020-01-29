Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza set to open Wednesday
It is the chain’s first location in Montgomery County
Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza is set to open Wednesday at 7776 Norfolk Ave. in Bethesda.
Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza, a full-service restaurant serving coal-fired pizzas and other Italian fare, is scheduled to officially open Wednesday in Bethesda’s Woodmont Triangle.
The restaurant, headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., announced in May 2019 that it would be coming to 7776 Norfolk Ave. — the space formerly occupied by Community diner and its short-lived predecessor One Scotch, One Burger, One Beer.
The pizzas bake in a coal-fired oven that is heated by charcoals and can reach a temperature of up to 900 degrees.
Prior to opening, the Bethesda restaurant held a benefit event last weekend in which all profits from drink sales went toward the Michael Mosier DIPG Organization. The organization The organization works to find a cure for a type of brain tumor that affects children.
The restaurant, which seats 75, not including the bar, appeared to be nearly full around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.
“It’s been fantastic. The neighborhood’s been great,” Manager Tina Vaccaro said. “It’s a diverse community. It’s not in D.C., but it’s right outside, so it’s a perfect spot.”
The restaurant has an open dining room with a food preparation area that customers can see. Additionally, the bar is in the shape of a rectangle with seating all around the bartender’s workspace. There are TVs around the bar.
Anthony’s is open from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
