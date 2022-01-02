Amici Miei Ristorante in Rockville has permanently closed

Photo by Dan Schere

The Italian restaurant Amici Miei Ristorante at 6 N. Washington St. in Rockville has permanently closed.

In an email to customers, owner Roberto Deias wrote that that the restaurant closed New Year’s Eve after more than 17 years in business.

Deias wrote that he decided to close the restaurant due to ongoing financial challenges stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, Deias wrote that he will be taking a management position at a Takoma Park Italian restaurant, Trattoria da Linda, at 7000 Carroll Ave.

Amici Miei was in the Potomac Woods Plaza shopping center for nearly 13 years, before it moved to its current location in downtown Rockville in 2017.

