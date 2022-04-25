Amalfi Ristorante Italiano closing in Rockville after 45 years

Getty Images

Amalfi Ristorante Italiano at 12307 Wilkins Ave. in Rockville will be closing after 45 years, the restaurant announced over the weekend.

The restaurant announced on its Facebook page Sunday that its owners are planning to move the eatery outside of Montgomery County.

“In the next couple of months, we will be putting up Amalfi for sale and we will be getting ready for the next phase in our lives,” the post stated. “We will be selling both the building and for the right price even the Amalfi name, including all of our recipes.”

Amalfi opened in 1977 and has been owned by two generations of the same family, according to the website. The restaurant’s ingredients are locally sourced and its pasta is handmade.

Amalfi will likely be open for a couple more months, according to the restaurant.

