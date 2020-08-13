After pandemic delay, Indian restaurant coming to Silver Spring
Owner expects Spice Street to open by early October
Spice Street is scheduled to open by the first week of October at 8250 Georgia Ave. in downtown Silver Spring. The opening was originally planned for the spring, but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Photo from Navjot Singh
After a delay due to the coronavirus pandemic, a restaurant serving modern-style Indian food expects to open at 8250 Georgia Ave. in downtown Silver Spring by the first week of October.
Spice Street will occupy a 2,300-square-foot space at the bottom of the new Solaire apartment complex, Bethesda Beat previously reported.
Spice Street’s menu will innovate by drawing inspiration from dishes from India’s many diverse regions, as well as less conventional sources such as street food, owner Navjot Singh said.
Singh, who also owns Café of India in Washington, D.C., said the menu in Silver Spring will go beyond the typical Indian restaurant fare such as chicken curry and samosas.
“It’s going to be completely a surprise for people,” he said.
The restaurant will have an indoor dining area with a bar and a mezzanine that seats 25 people.
Spice Street was approved for a liquor license by the Montgomery County Board of License Commissioners. The restaurant will need to pass a final inspection once construction is complete.
The restaurant will accept orders for pickup and carryout, Singh said.
The coronavirus pandemic forced Spice Street to delay its plans for a spring opening, but now things are back on track, he said.
“We are excited to open up our place,” Singh said. “We will look forward to serving the downtown Silver Spring area.”