.Addie’s closes in Park Potomac

Addie's has closed permanently in the Park Potomac shopping area
Addie’s has permanently closed after nearly three years in the Park Potomac shopping area, according to an email from the restaurant.
An email message to Bethesda Beat on Friday from the account addiesparkpotomac@gmail.com stated that the restaurant had closed permanently. The author of the message, who was unidentified, stated that they couldn’t give more details.
On Friday afternoon, there were no signs on the outside of the restaurant or anything indicating the restaurant had closed. Additionally, neither Addie’s website nor its social media pages indicated that the restaurant had closed.
Addie’s specialized in seafood entrees such as Bronzini, salmon and scallops, as well as more American fare such as short rib stroganoff, herb butter roasted chicken and burgers.
Addie’s was one of seven restaurants under the brand of the Black Restaurant Group, run by area restaurateur Jeff Black and his wife, Barbara. Black also owns Black’s Bar & Kitchen in Bethesda, Black’s Market Bistro in Garrett Park, Republic in Takoma Park and three restaurants in Washington, D.C.
Three attempts to reach Black on Friday were unsuccessful.
Addie’s was the first restaurant Black opened in 1995 in a yellow house on Rockville Pike in North Bethesda, until it closed in 2013 due to poor building conditions and the landlord’s unwillingness to sign a 10-year-lease, Bethesda Beat reported in 2014. That space later housed Helen’s on the Pike, and currently is home to Java Nation.
In 2017, Black reopened Addie’s in its present location in Park Potomac after promising to reopen the restaurant somewhere in the Washington, D.C., region.
News of Addie’s impending closure was reported in May by Store Reporter.
