Wheaton project with 800 apartments expected to get initial approval this week

A rendering of the Wheaton Gateway development. via Montgomery County Planning Board

A proposal to build 800 apartments in three buildings in Wheaton is expected to get its first round of approval this week.

Located at the corner of Veirs Mill Road and University Boulevard, about 210 of the units would be designated as affordable housing, according to Planning Board documents.

There will be a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units.

Development is expected to be completed in two phases, according to Planning Board documents. The first phase would include 325 units and 25,000 square feet of ground floor retail.

In total, the project would include a total of 910,223 square feet of development. About 845,000 square feet would be residences, according to Planning Board documents.

Each building would have three levels of below-ground parking.

More details about the project, called Wheaton Gateway, will be detailed in later phases of the development process.

The Planning Board on Thursday is expected to give initial approval to the project.

The project incorporates five properties on Veirs Mill Road, East Avenue, University Boulevard and Upton Drive. The project’s site is currently home to a Lindsay Ford dealership. Previously on the property were two businesses: a Mattress Firm and an Ambassador hotel, which have been demolished.

Wheaton Gateway is being led by The Duffie Companies, Willco, and the Housing Opportunities Commission of Montgomery County.

Construction is expected to begin in 2024 or later, according to the project’s website.

Caitlynn Peetz can be reached at caitlynn.peetz@bethesdamagazine.com