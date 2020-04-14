Westbard developers propose changing apartment complex to senior living facility
Project plans to be discussed next week during virtual meeting
A rendering of the Westwood Shopping Center project, from March 2019.
via Montgomery Planning
Developers who last year got the green light to redevelop Bethesda’s Westwood Shopping Center have proposed switching a building designated for apartments to a senior living facility.
Sam Stiebel, spokesman for Regency Centers, the company leading the project, confirmed in an email to Bethesda Beat recently that developers plan to ask the Montgomery County Planning Board to amend plans to replace an apartment building with an assisted senior living facility, managed by Kensington Senior Living. The senior living facility would be built where a Citgo gas station is and where ManorCare Health Services was.
The proposed change would affect the second phase of development, which called for 210 apartments and 34 townhomes.
Updated plans replace the apartments with approximately 112 senior living units, according to Michael Rafeedie, a spokesperson for Kensington Senior Living.
The new plan will be presented during a virtual meeting on April 23. People can hear the presentation by calling 888-757-0728 and entering the pass code 3015174804.
The portion of the project that includes redeveloping the Westwood Shopping Center remains unchanged. That will yield approximately 300 apartments, a new Giant supermarket, and ground-floor retail and parking.
In a neighborhood called “Westbard” by locals, the project has faced stiff opposition from some community members who question its impact on the environment.
A lawsuit aiming to stall the project was dismissed in 2018 and developers say they have worked closely with the community to ease concerns about traffic and school crowding. The group that brought the lawsuit, SaveWestbard, filed an appeal that was dismissed last year.