 Updated plans filed for senior housing development in Rockville
  • .2020
  • .Updated plans filed for senior housing development in Rockville

Updated plans filed for senior housing development in Rockville

Scaled-down project is on Fortune Terrace

By Caitlynn Peetz Follow @CaitlynnPeetz14
| Published:
fortune terrace

The project property

via City of Rockville

Developers have pitched slightly altered plans for a project that would bring 400 new residences to Fortune Terrace in Rockville.

The proposal, expected to be presented to residents this month, includes 215 senior housing units, 96 apartments and 102 townhouses, according to a development application filed jointly by Finmarc Management and EYA. Residences would be divided among several buildings, according to the application.

A previous project proposal called for 220 senior housing units, 180 apartments and 100 townhouses.

Developers will present their plan to the public during a meeting at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 26 at 1071 Seven Locks Road in Potomac.

Rockville city officials will review the plan during a public meeting on March 12 at Rockville City Hall.

Project plans include a parking garage for an existing health and fitness club on the property. The fitness center will remain. A 100,000-square-foot office building will be demolished to make way for the development.

The project is on the east side of Preserve Parkway near the intersection of Fortune Terrace and Seven Locks Road.

There would be three 6-story condominium buildings, a 7-story senior housing building and a four-story parking garage.

There will be a central courtyard and “significant landscaping” to “provide a physical and visual buffer from I-270,” the development application says.

Developers hope to break ground in 2021, according to online documents.

In development application documents, Finmarc Management and EYA officials say the project is “designed as a walkable community to reduce the impact on traffic.”

Caitlynn Peetz can be reached at caitlynn.peetz@bethesdamagazine.com

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles

Eleanor resized

Silver Spring bowling lounge gets ready to open

The Eleanor features an arcade and a bar and grill
morning-notes

Suspected gang member from Silver Spring sentenced for 2017 killing

Plus: Supporters rally for $4 billion education plan; Franchot endorses Kobluchar
Untitled design (31)

Development proposal on Avondale Street seeks 60 multi-family units

Meeting with more details scheduled for March

Magazine




Subscribe


Renew


Digital Editions

Marketing/Sales Associate |

Atlantic Recycling Group

Buyer |

hhmi

Instructional Designer |

American Speech-Language-Hearing Association

Financial Planning Representative |

Mass Mutual Greater Washington

Regional Marketing Coordinator |

Reed Smith LLP

Founders Office Intern |

Radio One

Executive Administrative Assistant & Corporate Social Responsibility Professional |

Choice Hotels International

Digital Advertising Specialist |

Bethesda Magazine

View All Post a Job

Leading Professionals »



Newsletters

Dining Guide








Bethesda Beat Trending






Get trusted local news straight to your inbox.

×
×

Get trusted local news straight to your inbox.

Subscribe to Bethesda Beat’s free daily newsletter

I'm already a subscriber I'm not interested