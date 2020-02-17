Updated plans filed for senior housing development in Rockville
Scaled-down project is on Fortune Terrace
The project property
via City of Rockville
Developers have pitched slightly altered plans for a project that would bring 400 new residences to Fortune Terrace in Rockville.
The proposal, expected to be presented to residents this month, includes 215 senior housing units, 96 apartments and 102 townhouses, according to a development application filed jointly by Finmarc Management and EYA. Residences would be divided among several buildings, according to the application.
A previous project proposal called for 220 senior housing units, 180 apartments and 100 townhouses.
Developers will present their plan to the public during a meeting at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 26 at 1071 Seven Locks Road in Potomac.
Rockville city officials will review the plan during a public meeting on March 12 at Rockville City Hall.
Project plans include a parking garage for an existing health and fitness club on the property. The fitness center will remain. A 100,000-square-foot office building will be demolished to make way for the development.
The project is on the east side of Preserve Parkway near the intersection of Fortune Terrace and Seven Locks Road.
There would be three 6-story condominium buildings, a 7-story senior housing building and a four-story parking garage.
There will be a central courtyard and “significant landscaping” to “provide a physical and visual buffer from I-270,” the development application says.
Developers hope to break ground in 2021, according to online documents.
In development application documents, Finmarc Management and EYA officials say the project is “designed as a walkable community to reduce the impact on traffic.”
