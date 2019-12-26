The Most Read Development Stories of 2019
Lakeforest Mall, Marriott projects top headlines
By Caitlynn Peetz
Published:
Development was booming in Montgomery County in 2019.
Projects sprouted across the county, providing new apartment complexes, retail space and offices.
Among the most interesting projects to local readers, according to a review of Bethesda Beat web traffic, was the listing of a portion of Lakeforest Mall for sale, construction beginning on a Rockville development and the sale of Marriott’s Bethesda campus.
The 15 most-read development stories of 2019, according to website traffic were:
- The core section of Lakeforest Mall, the 1 million-square-foot shopping center off Interstate 270 at Montgomery Village Avenue, was listed for sale in March. It was listed as providing a “significant upside and redevelopment potential.”
- Construction of a new 375-unit community in Rockville broke ground in October. The Tower Oaks community will have 217 townhouses, 128 condos and 30 single-family homes when construction is completed.
- Senior community developer Erickson Living in January purchased Marriott International Inc.’s headquarters in Bethesda and plans to build a retirement community on the property.
- The Rockville City Council in April approved the Twinbrook Quarter development, a contentious project that sparked a heated debate about school crowding. It was the first project to receive an exemption from the city’s school capacity test.
- Construction on a six-story, 229-unit apartment complex near Bethesda Elementary broke ground in March.
- The long-awaited Knowles Station development in Kensington was completed in February after delays in obtaining permits slowed the opening by several months.
- A mixed-use development proposed in Rockville would bring 500 new multi-family residences to the city near the intersection of Fortune Terrace and Seven Locks Road.
- A mixed-use development plan submitted to the county Planning Department outlines a proposal for more than 800 new residences near Montrose Parkway in White Flint.
- The county’s Planning Board in March gave approval to a controversial development project that includes redeveloping the aging Westwood Shopping Center. The project received scrutiny from neighbors who said it will affect traffic in the neighborhood and cause school crowding.
- Developers hoping to build a 500,000-square-foot high-rise in downtown Bethesda decided in February the project will include nearly 500 residences and some retail space instead of being dedicated exclusively to retail and office space.
- In April, developer Starr Capital proposed a project at 7000 Wisconsin Ave. in Bethesda that includes 200 residences and a 4,000-square-foot movie theater. The theater was later dropped from the plans.
- The Planning Board in July approved development of a 225-unit apartment building on Twinbrook Parkway in Rockville.
- Dallas-based developer Silverstone Senior Living broke ground in September on a $76 million, 146-unit senior living facility at the corner of West Gude Drive and Md. 355 in Rockville.
- A 338-unit apartment complex opened in November at 8250 Georgia Ave. in Silver Spring.
- Developers have proposed demolishing French bakery and cafe La Madeleine on Old Georgetown Road and replacing it with a 225-foot-tall mixed-use building.