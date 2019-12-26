 The Most Read Development Stories of 2019
  • .2019
  • .The Most Read Development Stories of 2019

The Most Read Development Stories of 2019

Lakeforest Mall, Marriott projects top headlines

By Caitlynn Peetz
| Published:
Beat logo

Development was booming in Montgomery County in 2019.

Projects sprouted across the county, providing new apartment complexes, retail space and offices.

Among the most interesting projects to local readers, according to a review of Bethesda Beat web traffic, was the listing of a portion of Lakeforest Mall for sale, construction beginning on a Rockville development and the sale of Marriott’s Bethesda campus.

The 15 most-read development stories of 2019, according to website traffic were:

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles

Ficker

Ficker Pushing To Cap Property-Tax Increases

Ballot measure has 16,000 signatures, he says
Winter Lights resized

Weekend Events: Winter Lights Festival; Arts and Crafts Show

What’s happening Dec. 27 through 29
Discovery Building

Private University To Relocate to Downtown Silver Spring

Ana G. Méndez University moving campus to former Discovery building

Magazine




Subscribe


Renew


Digital Editions

Intern |

Aramark

Instructional Designer |

American Speech-Language-Hearing Association

Client Success Manager |

Salsa Labs

Operations Coordinator |

Cegage

Regional Talent Manager |

SoulCycle

Assistant Facility Manager |

Maryland National Capital Park

Part Time Lead Teacher |

Westmoreland Children's Center

Account Manager |

Optimal Solutions

Corporate Marketing and Communications Lead |

Westat

View All Post a Job

Leading Professionals »



Newsletters

Dining Guide








Bethesda Beat Trending






Get trusted local news straight to your inbox.

×
×

Get trusted local news straight to your inbox.

Subscribe to Bethesda Beat’s free daily newsletter

I'm already a subscriber I'm not interested