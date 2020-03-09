 St. Elmo Avenue project gets Planning Board approval
280 apartments and retail in 22-story building

By Caitlynn Peetz
A rendering of the St. Elmo apartments project

via Montgomery County Planning Board

The Montgomery County Planning Board gave its first round of approval to a downtown Bethesda project that will include 280 apartments and ground-floor retail.

Duball and Lenkin Companies received approval in 2018 to redevelop a .7-acre property between Fairmont and St. Elmo avenues, but the developers returned to the county Planning Board last week with an updated plan.

The new project plan calls for 280 apartments and up to 6,000 square feet of retail space in a 22-story building. Forty-two units would be designated as affordable housing, in accordance with county law.

On the property now are one- and two-story buildings developed in the 1950s and 1960s. One similar building was recently demolished.

Four levels of below-ground parking will provide about 230 parking spaces to serve the project.

No residents testified in favor or opposition of the project during a meeting Thursday.

The Planning Board approved the project plan in a unanimous vote.

Developers will have to receive an additional round of approval from county planners before construction can begin.

