Shopping center in Kensington expected to get Planning Board approval

A rendering of the Kensington Crossing shopping center project. via Planning Board documents

The Montgomery County Planning Board this week is expected to give final approval to a development project in Kensington that will bring more than 11,000 square feet of retail space to a lot on Connecticut Avenue.

The one-story shopping center, called Kensington Crossing, will be located at 10619 Connecticut Ave., and include about 6,200 square feet of public open space, according to Planning Board documents.

On the property now is a vacant gas station and a parking lot, documents say.

There will be two buildings connected by a covered passageway that “will provide protection from the elements to facilitate outdoors eating opportunities year-round,” Planning Board documents say.

The Planning Board will review the project plans during a meeting Thursday. Planning Department staff have recommended approval of the project.

Documents do not say what stores or restaurants might be located in the shopping center, but they do say there will be one drive-thru lane along the back of the building that will “likely be occupied by a bank tenant.”

The open space will be located mostly along Connecticut Avenue and Plyers Mill Road, and include seating and more trees, documents say.

In 2019, the Planning Board denied a proposal for the property that was a mixed-use project, a portion of which would have been storage facilities.

Caitlynn Peetz can be reached at caitlynn.peetz@bethesdamagazine.com