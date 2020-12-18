A rendering of a proposed assisted living facility in the Westbard neighborhood. Rendering via Montgomery County Planning

The Montgomery County Planning Board has approved the construction of an assisted living facility in Bethesda’s Westbard neighborhood.

The 155-bed facility would be one phase of a larger project that also calls for redeveloping the Westwood Shopping Center.

Previously, developer Kensington Senior Development LLC proposed — and the Planning Board approved in 2019 — 410 apartments and 104 townhomes that would have included about 138,000 square feet of development.

Now, the developer has changed plans to include cutting 144 of the previously approved apartments and instead including a six-story assisted living facility.

The rental cost in the assisted living facility could start at around $5,000 a month, covering a room, meals and housekeeping, a project representative said during a meeting about the project in April.

There will be about 90 parking spaces on site for the senior living facility. The spaces are needed to accommodate staff members and residents during shift changes, according to county planners.

The shopping center phase of the project, which is separate and was not up for review during Thursday’s meeting, includes a new Giant grocery store, ground-floor retail and parking, and about 300 apartments.

Caitlynn Peetz can be reached at caitlynn.peetz@bethesdamagazine.com