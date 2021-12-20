Sale of 4-H site in Chevy Chase finalized for $40 million

File photo

The sale of the former National 4-H Conference Center site at 7100 Connecticut Ave. in Chevy Chase to an Atlanta developer has been finalized for $40 million.

In August, the town of Chevy Chase announced that Galerie Living, an Atlanta developer that specializes in developing communities for older residents, had signed a purchase and sale agreement for the property with D.C. developer Community Three.

The National 4-H Council had announced in March that it was selling the building due to economic challenges stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a press release Monday, Galerie Living stated that it had acquired the property in partnership with Community Three. In a follow-up email to Bethesda Beat, Norma Kelly, a public relations representative with the firm Wainger Group, wrote that the sale was completed for $40 million.

Galerie Living previously expressed in August that it intends to transform the 4-H property into a community for older residents, and that it will likely contain amenities such as an on-site restaurant and green space, which are part of Galerie Living’s other properties.

In Monday’s press release, the company state that it would “bring an unparalleled standard of design excellence, elevated amenities, and expert management to transform the property into a vibrant community that offers healthy living and happiness to residents and their families.”

Galerie Living added that it would be the developer’s first community outside of Atlanta.

Galerie Living has chosen architects Torti Gallas+Partners to design the community and Soltesz to do the engineering work, according to the press release.

