Retail, residential, office space proposed in downtown Bethesda project
150 residential units planned for 262-foot-tall building
A rendering of the massing of a new proposed development project in downtown Bethesda.
Screenshot of rendering from live stream of meeting
A new development proposed in downtown Bethesda would incorporate retail, residential and office space in one building.
In an online community meeting on Wednesday evening unveiling the project, representatives of Washington Property Company and Douglas Development said they plan to build a 262-foot-tall building with ground-floor retail on Hampden Lane.
On top of the one level of retail would be a terrace and seven levels of residential. Developers have proposed approximately 150 multi-family residences, 17.6% of which would be affordable housing.
The building would be topped with 350,000 square feet of office space.
“It will in every way be a mixed-use project,” said Bob Dalrymple, an attorney representing the project. “What makes this different from other mixed-use sites is we’ll put residential, retail and office all in one project.”
The site is behind the site of the former Exxon station at 7340 Wisconsin Ave. and is bordered by Hampden, Montgomery and East lanes.
Project leaders said they “have a long way to go” with designing the building because it is early in the development process, but they anticipate having a “very dramatic architectural break between the residential and office levels.”
There will be below-ground parking with about 250 spaces.
About 25 people attended the virtual meeting and asked developers questions about setbacks, parking, the width of sidewalks surrounding the property and other amenities.
Official plans are expected to be filed with the Montgomery County Planning Board in June, according to Janel Kausner, vice president of development for Washington Property.
The project will be required to receive three rounds of approval from the Planning Board before construction can begin. More detailed project plans are expected later in the process.
Caitlynn Peetz can be reached at caitlynn.peetz@bethesdamagazine.com