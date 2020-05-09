Proposed downtown Bethesda development calls for up to 500,000 square feet of mixed-use space
Project would include office, multi-family residential and ground-floor retail space
A proposed development in downtown Bethesda calls for up to 500,000 square feet of mixed-use space on a site bordered by Hampden, Montgomery and East lanes. It is behind the site of the former Exxon station at 7340 Wisconsin Ave.
Photo from Google Maps
A proposed development project on Hampden Lane in downtown Bethesda calls for up to 500,000 square feet of mixed-use space, according to a pre-submittal notice posted on the property.
Hampden East, a project proposed by developer Washington Property Company LLC, would include office space, multi-family residential units and ground-floor retail space according to the notice. There would also be “structured parking” and “public open space” on the site.
The site is behind the site of the former Exxon station at 7340 Wisconsin Ave. and is bordered by Hampden, Montgomery and East lanes.
The restaurants Tommy Joe’s and Pines of Rome, which relocated in Bethesda in 2016 and 2017 respectively, were previous occupants at the site.
Janel Kausner, the vice president of development for Washington Property Company, could not be reached for comment on Saturday.
A pre-submittal notice means the project has not been sent to the Montgomery County Planning board yet for approval. An online community meeting is scheduled for May 21 at 7:30 p.m.
