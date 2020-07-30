Planning Board approves day care center in Bethesda office building
Outdoor playground will be on plaza
The Montgomery County Planning Board approved a site plan amendment on Thursday to allow 8,999 square feet of office space to be converted into a day care center in the 2 Bethesda Metro Center office building
The Montgomery County Planning Board on Thursday unanimously approved s site plan amendment to allow a day care center in an office building near the Bethesda Metro station.
The plans also call for a small playground on part of the adjacent plaza.
The board unanimously voted to approve the site plan amendment for the 2 Bethesda Metro Center building. The plan involves converting 8,999 square feet of office space that Bright Horizons Daycare will use to open a facility for up to 112 children, according to documents filed with the Planning Board.
The building is near the intersection of Woodmont Avenue and Montgomery Lane.
Francoise Carrier, an attorney representing Bright Horizons, told Bethesda Beat on Thursday that the playground will be 1,775 square feet. It will be open to the public when the day care center is not in session, she said.
Carrier, a former chair of the Planning Board, said the office building is 30 years old. The Planning board needed to approve a site plan amendment in order to add the day care center.
“This is the only approval that is required from the planning board,” she said.
The next step, she said, will be for Bright Horizons to get a building permit from the county.
Bright Horizons, a national child care provider, says on its website that its Montgomery County locations are in Rockville, Bethesda, Silver Spring and Germantown.
Carrier said Bright Horizons spent a good amount of time searching for an ideal location for a center in downtown Bethesda. She said this location is works well because of its access to Metrorail and other forms of public transit.
“I think that it’s great to have a day care center option for people who live and work in downtown Bethesda,” she said. “It’s hard to put a day care center in an urban location.”
