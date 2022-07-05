New housing commission executive director starts in the position Monday

Chelsea Andrews Photo courtesy HOC

The Montgomery County Housing Opportunity Commission’s newly appointed executive director, Chelsea Andrews, will assume her role on Monday.

Andrews replaces Stacy Spann, who announced his resignation from the position last June, Bethesda Beat previously reported.

From Wheaton, Andrews currently serves as interim executive director of EveryOne Home, a HUD-designated continuum of care organization in the San Francisco area, according to a press release.

The Housing Opportunity Commission’s Board of Commissioners selected Andrews from a pool of more than a dozen candidates in a nationwide search, according to the release.

Then-County Executive Ike Leggett appointed Andrews to the Wheaton Urban District Advisory Committee in 2018. Current County Executive Marc Elrich reappointed her for the role, and the committee elected her as chair for the 2020-2021 term.

“We look forward to working with her to build upon our current successes in the production and preservation of affordable housing, expanding our capacity and service delivery efforts to our residents and strengthening our engagements with our community housing partners, business associates and public officials,” Housing Opportunity Commission (HOC) chair Roy Priest said.

Previously, Andrews served as assistant state’s attorney in Prince George’s County. She created and teaches a course on the impact of housing segregation on the Black community as an adjunct lecturer at the University of Maryland, according to the release.

Andrews earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business administration from Florida A&M University and a juris doctorate from the George Washington University Law School. She is admitted to practice in the Maryland State Bar, District of Columbia Bar, U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland and U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit.

Christine Zhu of Gaithersburg, a rising junior at the University of Maryland who is studying journalism and Spanish, is the Bethesda Beat summer intern.