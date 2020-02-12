New development proposed on Wisconsin Avenue in Bethesda
375,000 square feet of mixed-use building planned
8001 Wisconsin Ave.
via google satellite
A proposal to redevelop a property at 8001 Wisconsin Ave. in Bethesda has been pitched, according to a notice posted on the property.
The notice for the pre-submittal meeting, which occurs before a developer submits formal plans to the Montgomery County Planning Board, calls for 375,000 square feet of mixed-use development including residences and ground-floor retail.
On the site now is a CitiBank branch.
The developer proposing the project is not listed on the notice.
The pre-submission meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Feb. 26 at 7501 Wisconsin Ave.