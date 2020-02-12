 New development proposed on Wisconsin Avenue in Bethesda
  • .2020
  • .New development proposed on Wisconsin Avenue in Bethesda

New development proposed on Wisconsin Avenue in Bethesda

375,000 square feet of mixed-use building planned

By Caitlynn Peetz Follow @CaitlynnPeetz14
| Published:
Untitled design (19)

8001 Wisconsin Ave.

via google satellite

A proposal to redevelop a property at 8001 Wisconsin Ave. in Bethesda has been pitched, according to a notice posted on the property.

The notice for the pre-submittal meeting, which occurs before a developer submits formal plans to the Montgomery County Planning Board, calls for 375,000 square feet of mixed-use development including residences and ground-floor retail.

On the site now is a CitiBank branch.

The developer proposing the project is not listed on the notice.

The pre-submission meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Feb. 26 at 7501 Wisconsin Ave.

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles

MV ped crash resized

Updated: Pedestrian struck, killed in Montgomery Village

Person who was hit has life-threatening injuries, Fire & Rescue official says
Student board member finalists

Field narrowed to two candidates for student member of the school board

Richard Montgomery, Magruder juniors are finalists
Police Symbol

Updated: Montgomery County detectives ‘involved’ in fatal shooting of homicide suspect in Virginia Beach

US Marshals task force tried to arrest man on Montgomery County warrant

Magazine




Subscribe


Renew


Digital Editions

OR Scheduler |

Johns Hopkins Surgical Center

Shipping and Receiving Associate |

Armani Exchange

Temporary Sales Representative |

Bethesda Magazine

Financial Planning Representative |

Mass Mutual Greater Washington

Intern, Public Affairs |

National Restaurant Association

Media Relations Specialist |

JBS International, Inc.

Summer Program and Exhibition Intern |

Glen Echo Park

Associate Account Manager |

Curley Company

View All Post a Job

Leading Professionals »



Newsletters

Dining Guide








Bethesda Beat Trending






Get trusted local news straight to your inbox.

×
×

Get trusted local news straight to your inbox.

Subscribe to Bethesda Beat’s free daily newsletter

I'm already a subscriber I'm not interested