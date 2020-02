New development proposed on Wisconsin Avenue in Bethesda

375,000 square feet of mixed-use building planned

8001 Wisconsin Ave. via google satellite

A proposal to redevelop a property at 8001 Wisconsin Ave. in Bethesda has been pitched, according to a notice posted on the property.

The notice for the pre-submittal meeting, which occurs before a developer submits formal plans to the Montgomery County Planning Board, calls for 375,000 square feet of mixed-use development including residences and ground-floor retail.

On the site now is a CitiBank branch.

The developer proposing the project is not listed on the notice.

The pre-submission meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Feb. 26 at 7501 Wisconsin Ave.